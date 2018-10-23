Two Mid-Shore Women Awarded AAUW Grants

by

Sara Rissolo of Easton and Ashley Tyler of Church Creek received 2018 Mature Woman Grants from the Easton Branch of AAUW and were honored at the group’s September meeting. In 2004, the local AAUW inaugurated an annual mature woman grant program to help women complete college, pursue graduate studies, or be certified for a new career path. To be eligible, a woman must be 25 or older and reside in Caroline, Dorchester, Kent, Queen Anne’s or Talbot County.

Rissolo is enrolled in the University of Wilmington Doctorate of Nursing Practice-Leadership Program. She began Realslow Recovery, LLC and opened Gratitude House in Easton, MD for men recovering from drug and alcohol abuse. Tyler will be studying at the University of MD Eastern Shore, majoring in math and focusing her teaching towards English Language Learners.

Application for the 2019 grant will be available in April, 2019 at local libraries and colleges in the five counties, or electronically by request at aauwgrant@goeaston.net.

AAUW (the American Association of University Women) has been empowering women since 1881. They advance equal treatment through advocacy, education, and research. The Easton Branch is currently celebrating its 60th year on the MidShore. Currently the The group promises that when you join us you will belong to a community committed to breaking educational and economic barriers to offer all women and girls a fair chance. If you believe in this fundamental proposition and wish to help, call Connie Wolfe, 410-819-6789 for membership information or visit easton-md.aauw.net.