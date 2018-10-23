Home and Abroad Art Exhibit at Todd Performing Arts Center

by

“Home and Abroad,” an exhibit of 60 paintings by four award-winning artists, will have a closing reception open to the public at the Todd Performing Arts Center at Chesapeake College on Sunday, October 28, from 2-5 pm.

Exhibiting artists Meg Nottingham Walsh, Bernard Dellario, Gray Dodson, and Lynn Mehta are all juried members of the historic Washington Society of Landscape Painters. These kindred spirits have bonded over more than a decade of painting together, both at home and abroad. Though their individual styles are quite different, they share a passion for painting outdoors and a strong dedication to their art.

The landscapes in this exhibit include scenes from Europe and the United States.

You can see the artists work on their websites:

Meg Nottingham Walsh www.megwalsh.com

Bernard Dellario www.bjdellario.com

Gray S. Dodson www.graysdodson.com

Lynn Mehta www.lynnmehta.com