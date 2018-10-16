Spy House of the Week: Georgian Elegance

by

This carefully detailed house belies its age of only thirteen years. I loved the interior vistas beginning with the view after opening the front door. Like historic Maryland Tidewater houses, the entrance hall spanned the full depth of the house and ended at French doors leading to a terrace. The focal point of the entrance hall was the beautiful stair with a white balustrade and a stained wood cap that began with wide slightly curved treads that decreased in width with each step, ascended to a landing and ended in a graceful arc at the second floor wall.

My favorite room was the living room’s one-story wing that was offset from the main house. The high ceilings were accentuated by the tall windows with transoms on the front and back walls. The fireplace was centered on the side wall and was flanked by a window with a seat below on one side and the other side contained built-in millwork. Instead of transoms, these vertical openings were detailed with wood panels to match the size of the transoms over the other windows. The light yellow wall color, random width wood floors, Oriental rug, antiques, art and comfortable upholstered furnishings with accents of color and windows on three sides of the room created great interior architecture.

Two arched openings in the other side wall of the living room led to the spacious dining room with an antique trestle table resting on an Oriental rug, antique chairs and sideboard. The chair rail delineated the spaces for art and the double windows at the rear offered views of the pastoral landscape.

I especially liked the vista at the rear of the house with a view from the kitchen through a small butler pantry, then through one of the arched dining room door openings that was centered on the side window of the family room beyond. I have the same style white kitchen cabinets but I liked this Owner’s mix of both wood and granite countertops, the light slate blue “subway” style backsplash and the mix of upper cabinets and open shelves to display their collection of ceramics. Another pair of French doors led to the rear terrace and connected the kitchen to the terrace and the landscape beyond.

On the other side of the entrance hall was a study and hall leading to the master suite in its own one-story wing. The master bedroom was very serene with its tall windows on two sides, pale blue walls, cream colored carpet, white quilt with accents of blue in the pillows and bedskirt and warm wood antique chests. The second floor contained the rest of the bedrooms and one room that the Owner used as her studio. Views to the rear landscape and skylights made this a delightful work space.

Ten acres of pastoral landscape, Georgian architectural style built by Mennonite craftsmen, windows on at least two sides of every room for daylight, elegant interiors-this house came on the market just five days ago so Spy readers are getting a sneak preview!

For more information about this property, contact Richard Budden at Coldwell Banker Chesapeake Real Estate Company, 410-778-0330 (o), 443-480-1181 (c) or rbudden@easternshoremdre.com, “Equal Housing Opportunity”. Architecture by Andrea Lombardini

Spy House of the Week is an ongoing series that selects a different home each week. The Spy’s Habitat editor Jennifer Martella makes these selections based exclusively on her experience as a architect.

Jennifer Martella has pursued her dual careers in architecture and real estate since she moved to the Eastern Shore in 2004. Her award winning work has ranged from revitalization projects to a collaboration with the Maya Lin Studio for the Children’s Defense Fund’s corporate retreat in her home state of Tennessee.