The League of Women Voters Host Forum for Congressional District One Candidates

by

On Sunday October 21 candidates for United States House of Representatives, (MD District 1), Andy Harris (Republican), Jesse Colvin (Democrat), and Jenica Martin (Libertarian) will participate in what may be the only scheduled forum for this race. It will be held at the Talbot County Free Library at 100 W. Dover St., Easton, at 2:00 p.m.

Candidates will have an opportunity to introduce themselves and answer questions they have received in advance from the League of Women Voters. Audience members may submit questions to be answered by the candidates, and each candidate will also present closing remarks.

The League of Women Voters is a nonpartisan political organization dedicated to promoting informed and active participation in government; it does not support or oppose any candidates for office or political parties. In accordance with the League’s 501-c-3 status and Federal election laws, no demonstrations will be allowed in the event venue. No clothing or signs indicating support for or against a candidate will be permitted. Forums may not be recorded or filmed, unless with written agreement from the League of Women Voters.

For more information please contact: Nancy Smith at nismith@verizon.net.