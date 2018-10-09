Spy House of the Week: Contemporary on Shipyard Creek

by

When I first saw this contemporary house nestled among the trees above Shipyard Creek I liked how the lower floor was half a level above grade so windows would bring in daylight on all sides. The main floor above was a half flight above grade so its roof line could then continue to slope down at the front to create a carport. The rear of the house opened up to the water with a wide center gable that floated above a wall of glass up to the pitched ceiling. The deck spanned the length of the gable wing and the deck piers were carefully spaced to not obstruct views from the lower level windows.

On one side of the center gable wing was the master bedroom and on the other side a screened porch opened off the dining area to expand the living and dining spaces. I liked how the pitched ceilings faced with wood added volume and warmth to the spaces throughout the house. The various types of windows-from the gable infilled wall of glass, the horizontal ribbons of windows, the side gable walls with a windows and transoms to the sloped ceiling above and the skylights in the kitchen-dining area opened the entire house to the outdoors. I also liked the sleek design of the kitchen with minimal upper cabinets and the long window seat that was part of the seating for the dining area.

I especially liked the master bedroom with its water side window band of alternating picture and ventilated units and the side double window with a transom above that ended at the sloped wood ceiling. The contemporary wooden four-poster bed and other furnishings created a restful retreat.

The wood ceilings and wood floors continued to the lower level. The high windows on the water side and the lower windows on the side of the house brought daylight in and the wood stove, TV and comfortable furnishings made this space a great gathering spot. Three other bedrooms completed the ground floor of this wonderful contemporary house.

For more information about this property, contact Christine Burgess at Gunther McClary Real Estate at 410-275-2118 (o), 410-708-3551 (c), or cburg21905@gmail.com. “Equal Housing Opportunity”. Photography by Steve Buchanan Photography,410-212-8753, steve@buchananphotography.com

Spy House of the Week is an ongoing series that selects a different home each week. The Spy’s Habitat editor Jennifer Martella makes these selections based exclusively on her experience as a architect.

Jennifer Martella has pursued her dual careers in architecture and real estate since she moved to the Eastern Shore in 2004. Her award winning work has ranged from revitalization projects to a collaboration with the Maya Lin Studio for the Children’s Defense Fund’s corporate retreat in her home state of Tennessee.