Free Events Planned for Respiratory Care Week in Chestertown

National Respiratory Care Week occurs this year, October 21 to 27, and the pulmonary care professionals at UM Shore Medical Center at Chestertown are taking the opportunity to provide free training and education events that can help save lives and improve the quality of life for people in Kent and northern Queen Anne’s counties.

“We have a fairly high incidence of pulmonary disease in our area,” says Philomena Leon, respiratory therapist at UM Shore Medical Center at Chestertown. “The most common conditions we see and treat are COPD, asthma and obstructive sleep apnea. In many cases patients get diagnosed while in the hospital but need more information once they get home, for example: How can their condition and symptoms be managed and treated? Are there lifestyle changes they need to make? If there is a family member experiencing and acute episode, what can they do?”

The first event, “Friends and Family CPR Training,” is set for Tuesday, October 23, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., UM Shore Medical Center at Chestertown Education Center. Designed for people who want to learn CPR, but do not need a CPR course completion card for their job, this two-hour training (offered consecutively at 10 a.m., 12 p.m. and 2 p.m.) is ideal for family members and friends of persons with medical problems as well as those interested in learning how to save a life. Refreshments will be provided. Advance registration (first come-first served) is required and maybe accomplished by calling Leon, 410-778-3300, ext. 2170.

On Wednesday, October 24, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., an open house-style event called “About Pulmonary Disease,” will be offered in the UM Shore Medical Center at Chestertown Conference Center. According to respiratory therapist Philomena Leon, this event is open to all who would like to come and talk with pulmonary care physicians and rehab therapists about various pulmonary conditions including COPD and asthma, how to stop smoking and the benefits of pulmonary rehab.

For more information, please contact Philomena Leon, 410-778-3300, ext. 2170 to register.