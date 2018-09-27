Pam Ortiz Band Concerts Benefit No Matter What. . . You Matter Suicide Prevention Campaign

by

According to the Center for Disease Control (CDC) every 13 minutes someone dies by suicide and for every suicide, 25 suicide attempts are made. This fall, to help create awareness about this community mental health issue, For All Seasons is sponsoring its Annual NO MATTER WHAT . . . YOU MATTER Suicide Prevention Campaign, with two concerts in Chestertown this month.

To benefit the Campaign, The Pam Ortiz Band are holding concerts on both Saturday, September 29 at 7 p.m. and Sunday, September 30 at 3 p.m. at Robert Ortiz Studios at 207C S. Cross Street in Chestertown. Tickets cost $25 per person and can be reserved at ortizconcert.eventbrite.com or bought at the door. Chester River Wine and Cheese Co. will be selling wine and mini-cheese boards beginning at 6 p.m. on Saturday night. All proceeds will benefit For All Seasons suicide prevention efforts.

According to For All Seasons’ board member Pam Ortiz, “Harry Chapin used to say he played one night for himself and one night for the other guy. In that spirit, we will be doing the two shows to benefit our friends and neighbors served by For All Seasons, a behavioral health and rape crisis center serving the five Mid-Shore counties. These events will kick off the organization’s suicide prevention initiative, No Matter What…You Matter, in Chestertown.”

The Pam Ortiz Band includes Pam on vocals, Pam’s husband, Bob Ortiz, on percussion and guitar; Ford Schumann on guitar; Nevin Dawson on viola and violin; and Philip Dutton on piano and keyboards. The band has been performing in this configuration since 2012. In 2017 the group hosted a seven-concert series, Songs for Our Future, to packed houses. Each show raised funds for an organization that supported an important right or vulnerable group of people.

Monika Mraz, Director of Development at For All Seasons, comments, “We are thrilled to have the support of The Pam Ortiz Band as we promote awareness about suicide prevention in Kent County. This is a real issue in our communities on the Shore and we hope to enhance the community’s understanding of the issue, while providing some valuable tips in how to prevent suicide with our friends and family members.”

Suicide does not discriminate, affecting people of all genders, ages, and ethnicities. Many different factors may contribute to someone making a suicide attempt. For All Seasons hopes that by discussing the signs and symptoms associated with suicide that it can raise awareness about the issue in our community. Because family and friends are often the first to recognize the warning signs of suicide, they can be critical to helping an individual find treatment with a provider who specializes in diagnosing and treating mental health conditions.

1) Ask directly – “Are you having suicidal thoughts?” – Let them know you care.

2) Stay and Listen – Let them share their thoughts and feelings.

3) Get help – Connect them with a friend, family member or a therapist at For All Seasons.

Beth Anne Langrell, Executive Director of For All Seasons, comments, “For All Seasons hopes through this campaign to create an ongoing dialogue with agencies about this growing issue in our communities. We want people to know that no matter what, they do matter.”

For All Seasons provides Trauma Certified Individual, Family, and Group Therapy; Child, Adolescent, and Adult Psychiatry; and Crisis and Advocacy Services for Child, Adolescent, and Adult Victims of Sexual Assault, Rape and Trauma. If you or someone you know needs help, call 410-822-1018 for a same-day crisis appointment.

Throughout the year, For All Seasons brings awareness to the community about such issues as suicide, sexual assault, trauma, and mental health needs.

Follow For All Seasons on Facebook to find out how to get involved. For further information, call Monika Mraz at 410-822-1018, email mmraz@forallseasonsinc.org or visit forallseasonsinc.org/youmatter.

