Academy Art Museum Craft Show 2018 Preview: Chestertown’s Rob Glebe

by

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

One of the challenges of covering the annual Academy Art Museum Craft Show is the mere fact that they have well over seventy participants on display. And this makes it nearly impossible to describe the range and unique work that will be shown in Easton form October 19 to October 21,

All one can humbly do is to grab a few of these gifted artists for short chats about their work in the hope that putting the spotlight on just a few may help the Spy reader begin to understand the remarkable work the AAM show attracts every year.

So the Spy just did that. In this case, we grabbed artist Rob Glebe in Chestertown at his shared gallery space at Create to talk briefly about his work and his journey from being a tool and die maker to the creator of elegant art and sculpture.

This video is approximately two minutes in length. For more information about Academy Art Museum Craft Show please go here.