Mya Lixian Gosling to Speak at Washington College Oct. 3

by

We all know that Shakespeare is wildly clever, but is he so fun that he’s worthy of stick figure comic art? That’s what webcomic artist and author Mya Lixian Gosling, the creator of Good Tickle Brain, thinks, and she’s hoping other people will think so, too.

Gosling will speak about her art, writing, and the silly side of Shakespeare on Wednesday, October 3, in Hynson Lounge, located in Hodson Hall. The event, which is part of the annual Sophie Kerr Lecture Series, will start at 4:30 p.m., and is free and open to the public.

Good Tickle Brain, the world’s foremost (and possibly only) Shakespeare stick figure webcomic, has been posted twice-weekly online at goodticklebrain.com since 2013. Gosling has degrees from Oberlin College and the University of Michigan and formerly worked as a Southeast Asian language cataloger at the University of Michigan Graduate Library.

For more information on this and other English Department and Sophie Kerr events, visit the website at www.washcoll.edu/departments/english/events.php, or view our annual Literary Events Calendar brochure here: www.washcoll.edu/live/files/8293-2018-19-literary-events-brochure.