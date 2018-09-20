Kick-Off Event Planned for “The Murals of Rock Hall”

by

The Rock Hall Main Street Committee is pleased to announce an open house, scheduled for Saturday, September 22 from 3:00 to 5:00 PM on Main Street, to launch “The Murals of Rock Hall” project. This event is sponsored through the generosity of the Kent County Arts Council.

The purpose of the mural project is not only to bring new life to Rock Hall’s deteriorating murals, but also to involve a broad segment of the community in re-envisioning, re-designing and re-painting these works of art for future enjoyment. Participants in this project, which is planned to be completed within the next 9 – 10-months, will include students, teachers, artists and other interested community members, all of whose input will be welcomed and encouraged.

At the open house, transportation will be provided to the three downtown murals (on the Main Street side of Bayside Foods, at the back entrance to the Mainstay, along the back wall of Java Rock), and the Clam House mural. The rockfish art on one of the Town water towers, visible from Sharp and Liberty Streets, will also be included in the tour. Docents will be stationed at each mural to give background information and answer questions. We will also pay tribute to and recognize the contributions of the original mural designers and painters, many of whom were school children at the time and still live in the community.

This event will include refreshments and live music, and we welcome all to join us to celebrate the launch of this exciting project.