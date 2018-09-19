Church Hill Theatre “Hitched” — A Play by Earl Lewin

by

BC Productions proudly announces the premiere of Hitched, the latest script by Chestertown playwright Earl Lewin. “Hitched” is a slang term for getting married. The dictionary defines it as “loosely tied.” This is a family’s tale of pulling formality and informality into one uncomfortable knot.

Hitched tells what happened when the widely dispersed members of a large family all return home for the “big wedding.” Now they are all together again for the first time in years and staying in the same house. The mix is a clash of cultures and generations that will have you laughing and crying at the emotional relationships that make this crazy family care about and love one another.

The scene opens in the living room of middle-aged Millie Baker. Millie is 15-years divorced and looking forward to hosting family members at her home in Phoenix for her nephew Jim’s wedding weekend. Blow-up mattresses at the ready, her family (including the unexpected appearance of her ex-husband) convergences on her home and then on her comfort zone. Her brother Harry is several times divorced and living in Philadelphia with his current wife, Penny who is half his age. Harry’s son, with his first wife Linda, Jim is marrying into a socially significant Phoenix family. The wedding is supposed to be a dignified and formal affair. Only maybe not with Uncle Harry and Aunt Rhoda on the loose!

Among the house guests is Millie’s son Bruce. Millie is unaware that Bruce, a professor at Georgia State University, is gay. Bruce is bringing his partner, Spike, to introduce him to the family. Spike is a civil rights attorney practicing in New York City. Harry’s sophisticated cousin Brenda also lives in New York City. Millie’s outspoken, obnoxious Aunt Rhoda is among the guests. Millie’s ex-husband, now running a mission for orphan boys in New Guinea, shows up uninvited asking Millie to take care of him while he recovers from minor surgery.

Performances of Hitched will be held at Church Hill Theatre over two weekends beginning on Friday, September 28th and running through Sunday, October 7th. Friday and Saturday performances begin at 8 pm, and Sunday matinees begin at 2 pm.

The cast includes Peggy Dixon Chiras as Millie. Chiras made her on-stage debut in Lewin’s 2015 production of Accidentally Wealthy and more recently starred in the 2016 production of Saint George’s Blues. Steve Hazzard portrays Harry, also appearing in Accidentally Wealthy and Saint George’s Blues. Hazzard first appeared at Church Hill Theatre in How the Other Half Loves and has acted in many roles in Michigan theater productions. Portraying Harry’s wife Penny is Christine Kinlock who appeared in Lewin’s Orlando Rising. Other recent credits include Rowena in Biloxi Blues; Rosalind/Ganymede in Shore Shakespeare’s As You Like It; the title role in Sylvia at The Garfield; and Hermia in Shore Shakespeare’s A Midsummer Night’s Dream. Chris Rogers plays Millie’s ex-husband Spencer. This performance marks his sixth BC Production. Rogers is a well-known, local actor and co-founder of the Shore Shakespeare Company. He will next appear as Henry Lodge in Move Over, Mrs. Markham with Tred Avon Players in Oxford at the end of October.

Howard Mesick portrays Millie’s son Bruce. Mesick is both a playwright and a familiar face on local stages playing lead roles with The Garfield, Church Hill Theatre, and Shore Shakespeare Company. Portraying Bruce’s partner Spike is Charles Michael Moore. He has acted in productions of You Can’t Take It With You, You’re A Good Man Charlie Brown, Hurlyburly, Fugue In A Nursery, The Importance Of Being Earnest, Wit, Under Milk Wood, Woyzeck, and The Rocky Horror Show. He has also directed shows for both Washington College and Church Hill Theater. Amy Moredock portrays Brenda. Moredock has performed in many BC Productions including The Burgundy Wine Mob and Not Responsible which provided her with NYC experience. Other credits include Church Hill Theatre performances as Regina in The Little Foxes, Maggie in Cat on a Hot Tin Roof, and Elvira Condomine in Blithe Spirit. Aunt Rhoda is played by Jane Jewell who is well-known to Eastern Shore audiences through her performances with BC Productions, Church Hill Theatre, The Garfield, and Shore Shakespeare’s 2016 summer production of Macbeth. Tom Dorman portrays Grimm. He has played a wide range of impressive roles at Church Hill Theatre and The Garfield. Dorman portrayed the title role in Lewin’s Orlando Rising. Rounding out the cast are Eddie Dorman (cab driver), Troy Strootman (Jim), Maya McGrory (Victoria), and King Kong and Yoda playing themselves.

Assisting Lewin with the production is an equally experienced and accomplished crew: Kathy Jones (Stage Manager); Lewin (Set Design/Construction); Rogers (Sound Design); Doug Kaufmann (Lighting Design/Operation); Speedy Christopher (Sound Operator); Eddie Dorman, Bruce Smith, Kevin Chiras (Stage Crew).

Lewin, a published playwright, having had two one-act plays published by Baker’s Plays, brings his extensive experience to directing his own script. Church Hill Theatre has a collaborative history with Lewin having provided a venue for Lewin’s original scripts including two musicals She Stoops to Conquer, The Musical and Celluloid both featuring musical scores by Dick Durham. Celluloid played Off-Broadway in 2010. His murder-musical The Burgundy Wine Mob also debuted at CHT to go on to an Off-Off-Broadway production in 2012. Lewin’s Orlando Rising premiered at Church Hill in 2017, Saint Georges Blues in 2016, Accidentally Wealthy in 2015, and then Visiting Sam in 2014. Hitched marks Lewin’s fifth annual production to be staged at Church Hill Theatre in as many years. Lewin’s short script entitled Not Responsible was also featured in the Short Play Lab’s MidTown Festival in New York City in 2013.

Please plan to join Lewin and his accomplished cast and crew as they unfold a family tale of love and fear of love, marriage, and alimony! Performances will be held at Church Hill Theatre September 28, 29, and 30 and October 5, 6, and 7 (Friday/Saturday performances at 8 pm and Sunday matinees at 2 pm). For information: call 410.556.6003 or visit the Church Hill Theatre website. All tickets are $15 (cash or check only) and may be picked up prior to the performance at the box office. Reservations are suggested.

###