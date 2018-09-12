Chesapeake Film Festival 2018: It Starts with a Trailer by Kindall Rende

by

One of the great traditions of film festivals everywhere is a trailer produced by either a well-known or inspiring filmmaker every year to encourage attendance. Depending on such things as size and budget, the hope is that the commissioned piece, even as a teaser, becomes a short film unto itself.

And the Chesapeake Film Festival is part of that club. Year after year, filmmakers are selected to entice and intrigue viewers to take a break and come to see the film screenings. And this year it has been produced by Talbot County’s Kindall Rende of 3 More Frames. The Spy received an early preview copy to share for the CFF which starts October 11.

This video is approximately two minutes in length. For more information on the Chesapeake Film Festival for 2018 please go here