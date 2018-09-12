Florence: Sultana Education Foundation Gala Postponed to October 6

by

Due to possible impacts from Hurricane Florence, and ground already saturated from a wetter than normal summer, the Sultana Education Foundation has postponed its Annual Gala from Saturday, September 15 to Saturday, October 6.

“Even without Florence looming offshore, the ground is already so wet that it is impossible for us to safely erect a tent for our Gala this weekend,” said Sultana President Drew McMullen. “All of the businesses working with us to organize the Gala, and especially Occasions Catering and Eastern Shore Tents and Events, have been incredibly supportive as we worked to lock down an alternate date for the event.”

Over 350 guests had reserved seats to attend Sultana’s Gala this weekend – the organization’s largest annual fundraiser. Proceeds from the event traditionally provide tuition subsidies for the more than 10,000 Maryland Public School students who participate in the Foundation’s environmental education programs each year.

“This event is central to our fundraising efforts,” commented Sultana Board Chair Chris Havemeyer. “We are confident that our supporters will roll with this disruption and come out to support us on October 6.”

Individuals and groups who have already purchased tickets for Sultana’s Gala will be notified directly regarding details of the postponement. Remaining tickets, as well as any new tickets that become available, are available for purchase at www.sultanaeducation.org or by calling 410-778-5954.