AAM Celebrates 60 Years: A Chat with Artist Julia Vogl on Social Sculpture Celebrating Place

Turning sixty years old for any institution is a big deal, but it is particularly true for a beloved art museum. Summing up six decades of art exhibitions and the art education of literally thousands of art students over the years is a formidable task, but the Academy Art Museum has filled a year with lectures, galas, open houses, and exhibiting its permanent collection.

It also, appropriately so, has commissioned a public art project to commemorate its founding in 1958 by bringing on London-based artist Julia Vogl to lead the charge. Vogl’s social sculptures incorporate civic engagement, architectural interventions, and color.

Working with close to fifty volunteers this week, the project will focus on creating Academy-60th-themed linoleum plates to print bunting flags, which we will hang streaming in the Courtyard for the party. It will be unveiled in the Museum’s Courtyard during the Museum’s birthday party this Saturday.

The Spy sat down with Julia a few days ago to discuss the project and the importance of celebrating a sense of place.

