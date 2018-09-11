Mid-Shore Education: Meg Bamford Takes the Helm of Radcliffe Creek School

by

When the Radcliffe Creek School started the process to fill its director’s position after its founder Molly Judge stepped down after twenty-two years, the board, staff, and parents knew these would be tough shoes to fill.

Judge, part gifted educator, part entrepreneur, single-handedly built a school in Chestertown that would offer a real choice for children who learned differently and at a different pace than their contemporaries in traditional public and private schools. The results of that hard work were the creation of an institution that attracts over a hundred students from both the Eastern and Western Shores of Maryland.

That remarkable record of achievement was the reason that the school launched a national search almost two years ago but that strategy was no guarantee that the right successor would be identified.

Luckily for Radcliffe Creek School and for the Mid-Shore, those ambitions did indeed find that needle in the proverbial haystack with the selection of Meghan “Meg” Bamford as the second Head of School.

A product of the Chicago suburb of Lake Forest, Meg Bamford not only has a distinguished academic background in special education, but struggled with her own learning challenges at an early age which led to earning two master’s degrees in education, with appointments to the highly regarded Landmark College in New England, and more recently as the head of student services with the Hopkinton School District in New Hampshire.

The Spy sat down with Meg a few weeks ago as she began her new job to reflect on her views of education, Radcliffe Creek, and the honor she feels by being selected to lead this exceptional school.

This video is approximately four minutes in length. For more information about Radcliffe Creek School please go here