Bereaved Parent Grief Support Group Rescheduled for Sept. 10

Due to the upcoming Labor Day holiday, Compass Regional Hospice’s Bereaved Parent Grief Support Group has been rescheduled for Monday, Sept. 10, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Compass Regional Hospice, 160 Coursevall Drive, Centreville. This is a drop-in group for anyone 18 and older who has experienced the loss of a child. For more information, contact Rhonda Knotts at 443-262-4109 or rknotts@compassregionalhospice.org.

