Announcing the Cast of Animal Crackers at the Garfield Center

On September 14th director Jennifer Kafka Smith will be opening a new show at the Garfield Center for the Arts; The Marx Brother’s classic comedy musical, Animal Crackers. This will be the third musical that the Garfield Center has produced since they collaborated with the Tred Avon Players and the Oxford Community Center on Little Women, the Musical in 2010,My Fair Lady, which the Garfield produced in 2016 and Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street earlier this year.

As a new director to the Garfield, Kafka Smith was blessed with a cast of regulars to the local stage. Their combined talent promises an evening of non-stop hilarity in this musical comedy written by George S. Kaufman and Morrie Ryskind with music and lyrics by Bert Kalmar & Harry Ruby.The cast is as follows:

Captain Spaulding………….……………….……………………….…Jim Landskroener

Mrs. Rittenhouse…………………….……..………………………Diane Landskroener

Hives………………………………….……………………………………………..Brad Chaires

Emanuel Ravelli………………….………………………………………………….Zac Ryan

The Professor……………….……………………………………….………….Kirby Powell

Jamison……………………..…………………………………………………………Ian Ellison

Madame Doucet………………………..…………………………….……Julie Lawrence

Roscoe W. Chandler …………………………………………..……………Mike Heffron

John Parker………………………………………………..………………………Dan Guidice

Wally Winston…………………………..…………………………………………Bee Betley

Mary….…………………………………………………….…………………Gretchen Sachse

Arabella Rittenhouse…………………………………………………………Natalie Lane

Mrs. Whitehead………………………………………………………..Mallory Westlund

Grace Carpenter…………………….……………………………………Brianna Johnson

Butler/Sgt. Hennessey………………………………………….……………Robin Wood

Maid/Ensemble……………………………………………………….…………MG Brosius

Harem Girl/Ensemble………………………….…………………………….BrookeEzzo

The show runs for three weekends, with performances on Fridays and Saturdays at 8pm and Sundays at 3pm, September 14-30.

Animal Crackers is sponsored in part by Germaine’s Carry Out and PNC Bank.

Tickets are $20 general admission, $15 for seniors 65+and members of the US Military, and $10 for students. They are available online at www.garfieldcenter.org or by calling the Garfield Center box office at 410-810-2060.