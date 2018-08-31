Kent County Public Library Board of Trustees Seeks New Member

by

The Board of Trustees of the Kent County Public Library is seeking potential nominees to replace a trustee whose term will be ending on December 31, 2018.

By Maryland Law, the Board of Trustees consists of seven members appointed by the county governing body (the Kent County Commissioners) from nominees submitted by the Board of Trustees. Members are chosen on the basis of character, ability, and demonstrated interest in library matters. Members of the board must be representative of the area the library serves and residents of Kent County. Trustees are appointed for an initial term of five years.

Interest forms are now being accepted by the Kent County Public Library Board of Trustees from citizens who wish to serve as a member of the board. The form is available on the Library’s website at kentcountylibrary.org/pdf/BoardApplication_201808.pdf or at any Kent County Public Library location.

Completed forms can be sent to kcpltrusteesearch@kent.lib.md.us or mailed to:

Kent County Public Library Board of Trustees

408 High St.

Chestertown, MD 21620

Interest forms must be submitted by September 14, 2018. All submissions will be considered by the Trustees. Interviews will be scheduled promptly, and the successful applicant will be notified in November.