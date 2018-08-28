by

Spy House of the Week: Cape Cod Charmer

The very pleasant approach to this house was first from a tree lined driveway that becomes a circular driveway open to the landscape with a direct vista to Davis Creek. The property had 772 feet of shoreline for strolls along the creek, a dock and a pool for enjoying these last days of summer. I liked the cottage scale of the Cape Cod architecture with wings that projected from the center of the house and multiple gables for architectural interest. I especially liked how the rear of the house embraced the water view with large picture windows, a long shed dormer and dormer windows on each side.

The house was sited to give water views from all of the main rooms. The front door opened to an entrance hall with the stair at one side and another direct vista through the living room and sunroom beyond to the creek. My favorite room was the sunroom with its large windows on three sides that offered panoramic views of the water. The kitchen was open to the cozy breakfast area with a built-in cabinet and a drop leaf table for dining centered under the picture window for another water view.

The house was zoned very well for family and guests. The main areas of entry, living, sunroom and kitchen are located at the center of the house. One side contained the family bedroom wing with the master bedroom on the first floor and two bedrooms tucked under the dormers above on the second floor. On the other side was the guest wing with its own stair to the second floor bedrooms also tucked under dormer windows and the ground floor bedroom had French doors for views to the creek. A great house for family and friends!

For more information about this property, contact Coldwell Banker Chesapeake Real Estate Company agents Richard Budden at 410-778-0330 (o), 443-480-1181 (c) or rbudden@easternshoremdre.com, or Mary Carlisle at 410-778-0330 (o), 410-703-3820 (c) or m.carlisle@cbchesapeake.com “Equal Housing Opportunity”.