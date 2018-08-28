Maryland 3.0: Ralph Meima Does a Start-Up Out of Heron Point

by

The term “entrepreneur,” which has grown very popular these days, is a revered one in this era of the internet and creative business models. Described as one who organizes and operates a business with financial risk, is it also a title for some of the most creative people in any community.

And that word would describe Ralph Meima to a tee. A product of the Landon School, Yale, years of university study in Mexico, and a first career in the U.S. foreign service, Ralph found himself in early retirement for family reasons and started a series of companies, beginning with a import-export business specializing in marine parts in 1982. Almost forty years later, at the age of 91, he’s still at it.

Now living with his wife, Barrie, at Heron Point at Chestertown, the urge to create is still part of Ralph’s daily routine. In fact, he’s recently launched a new specialized service where he reviews dozens of the most popular boating magazines in the country monthly, and summarizes his findings for boating trade executives, saving them countless hours of homework.

In the Spy’s continuous search to profile our unique community we talked to Ralph at Heron Point a few weeks ago about his native entrepreneurship.

This video is approximately five minutes in length.