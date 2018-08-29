Women & Girls Fund’s 7th Annual Golf Day September 11

by

Women golfers—from beginners to veterans—are invited to pick up tips, enjoy lunch and play in a 9-hole tournament at the Women & Girls Fund’s 7th Annual Golf Day at the Talbot Country Club on Tuesday, September 11.

The Women & Girls Fund will use proceeds from the popular event to support its annual grant-making efforts for the benefit of non-profit organizations whose programs serve women, girls, and families in the five Mid-Shore counties. Since 2003, the Fund’s grants have totaled $553,018 in support of programs at 84 local non-profit organizations.

“This tournament, in particular, brings a great group of women together that are diverse in their golf experiences. They have a common goal to support women and girls on the Mid- Shore, and it makes for a really amazing event!” said Talli Oxnam, Women & Girls Fund board president.

During the morning clinics, Head Golf Professional Marc Kimminau and his assistant pros at Talbot Country Club will offer tips and techniques for putting, chipping, driving, and getting out of sand traps. A highlight of the clinic is an informative presentation on the rules of the game given by rules expert Joan Heiss.

“Thanks to Marc Kimminau and his staff, our clinics and tournaments have raised over $45,000 over the past six years. It’s great to see so many old and new faces each year,” said Alice Ryan, Women & Girls Fund founder and tournament chair. She added, “Please join us this year for a terrific day.”

After lunch, the women will break into foursomes for a 9-hole “scramble” where all players will hit from their foursome’s “best ball” position, from tee to green. That way, even novices have a chance to contribute to the team’s cumulative low score.

“I look forward all year long to the Women & Girls Fund Golf Day as it’s such a well planned event and a highlight of our calendar. Participants, sponsors, and volunteers help raise much needed funds to support, educate, and empower women and girls on the Mid-Shore,” said Emily Sparks, board member and avid golfer. “The 9-hole scramble format is a great way for both novices and skilled golfers to enjoy an afternoon on the beautiful Talbot Country Club golf course, all for a wonderful cause.”

The fee for the full day, including the clinic, luncheon, golf cart, and 9 holes of golf, is $150. The cost of lunch, a cart, and the 9-hole tournament is $100.

For further information and to sign up for the “Golf Day,” call 410-770-8347, e-mail info@womenandgirlsfund.org, or go to www.womenandgirlsfund.org.