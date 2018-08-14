Spy House of the Week: Fairly Contemporary on Fairlee Creek

by

I don’t often find a contemporary or modern house to feature but this contemporary house on a bend of Fairlee Creek in the Fairgale Properties subdivision caught my eye for several reasons. The aerial view showed the variety of windows from skylights, clerestories, transoms and large panes of glass, some floor to ceiling, for sunlight and views to the Creek. The variety of outdoor spaces varied too from terraces on the ground level to decks and balconies on the first floor. The sleek deck handrail didn’t obstruct the views to the water and part of the deck was set below the main floor so one looked over, not through, the outdoor dining furniture to the Creek beyond.

I especially liked the interior architecture of the living room. An interior trellis with inserts to filter the sun streaming through the long skylight above. At the rear wall of the room, a floor to ceiling window wall faced the Creek. At the front wall, a high clerestory set back from the front living room wall brought light into the room. A smaller horizontal wall opening through to the dining room, the comfortable furnishings grouped around the fireplace and the owners’ collections also gave this room great appeal.

The kitchen with its hardwood floor, floor to ceiling wood cabinets, dark countertops, stainless steel appliances and cooktop island was the perfect work-triangle arrangement. A double window with a transom spanned from the top of the counter to the high ceiling for light and views to the landscape. I especially liked how the upper cabinets were along one wall which left the other walls for art and made the room more spacious.

The master bedroom’s interior architecture included a recessed area with a lower ceiling for the bed and triangular window at the higher interior wall. Double doors and full height sidelights became a wall of glass toward the Creek. The doors opened onto a private deck for a nightcap after a dip in the stationary lap interior pool.

