Compass Regional Hospice Events, August through October

August…

Camp New Dawn — Saturday, Aug. 18, through Tuesday, Aug. 21, at Camp Pecometh, 136 Bookers Wharf Road, Centreville. A four-day, three-night grief retreat summer camp for children, teens and families, through Compass Regional Hospice. For more information or to register, contact Rhonda Knotts at 443-262-4109 or rknotts@compassregionalhospice.org.

September…

Volunteer Training Session — An online/classroom hybrid where volunteers can complete their online classes before joining Compass Regional Hospice for the classroom segment. We will be meeting from 6 to 9 p.m. on Tuesdays; Sept. 11, 18 and 25, at the Hope and Healing Center, 255 Comet Drive, Centreville. Registration is required, and completing the entire class is necessary for volunteers who would like to work with patients and families. For more information about volunteering, contact Courtney Williams at 443-262-4112 or cwilliams@compassregionalhospice.org.

Grief Support Group—An eight-week support group that begins Wednesday, Sept. 12, from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., at Compass Regional Hospice’s main office, 160 Coursevall Drive, Centreville. An eight-week grief support group open to anyone who has lost a spouse or significant other. For ages 18 and older. The group will be facilitated by grief counselors Linda Turner and Ann OConnor. The registration fee is $25, but no one will be turned away based on an inability to pay. For more information or to register, contact Linda Turner at lturner@compassregionalhospice.org or Ann OConnor at aoconnor@compassregionalhospice.org

Estate Treasures Art Auction — Saturday, Sept. 22, from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. at Cascia Vineyards, 1200 Thompson Creek Road, Stevensville. Featuring silent and live auctions, including a variety of art, some created and signed by local artists whose work reflects scenes from the Eastern Shore. Enjoy light refreshments and a complimentary glass of Cascia Vineyards wine. Tickets are limited for this exclusive event and are $25 in advance and $30 at the door. All proceeds will benefit Compass Regional Hospice. Estate Treasures is an affiliate of Compass Regional Hospice. For more information and to purchase tickets, contact Kenda Leager, at 443-262-4106 or kleager@compassregionalhospice.org.

Community 5K Run to Benefit Compass Regional Hospice— Saturday, Sept. 29, at 9 a.m. at Kent Island Athletic Club, 448 Kent Narrow Way N., Grasonville. Come out to the Kent Island Athletic Club to take part in a 5K to benefit hospice and grief support services through Compass Regional Hospice. For more information, contact Kenda Leager, development officer, Compass Regional Hospice, at 443-262-4106 or kleager@compassregionalhospice.org. To register for the run, contact Mark Fromert, member and race organizer, Kent Island Athletic Club, at 410-827-5527.

October…

Estate Treasures Fashion Show and Luncheon — Monday, Oct. 15. Doors open at 10:30 a.m. At Prospect Bay Country Club,311 Prospect Bay Dr W., Grasonville. This event will feature an upscale boutique, luncheon, cash bar, bake sale, raffle and live auction. Tickets are $40 and there is limited seating available. Proceeds will benefit Compass Regional Hospice. For more information or to purchase tickets, contact Kenda Leager at 443-262-4106 or kleager@compassregionalhospice.org.

Sporting Clay Tournament— Saturday, Oct. 20. Registration at 9 a.m. and all shooters must be on the course by 11:30 a.m. At Schrader’s Outdoors, 16090 Oakland Road, Henderson. The event will include Lewis Class Scoring, 75 targets, 5 stand shooting, a side game, a catered lunch and an awards ceremony. Registration is $100 for an individual shooter, $75 for a junior individual shooter (17 and younger) and $400 for a team of four shooters. Proceeds benefit Compass Regional Hospice. For sponsorship information or to register, contact Kenda Leager at 443-262-4106 or kleager@compassregionalhospice.org.

Ongoing…

Bereaved Parent Grief Support Group — First Monday of each month; Aug. 6, Sept. 3 and Oct. 1. From 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at The Hope and Healing Center, 255 Comet Drive, Centreville. A drop-in group for individuals, 18 and older, dealing with the loss of a child. For more information, contact Rhonda Knotts at 443-262-4109 or rknotts@compassregionalhospice.org.

HALOS-Healing After a Loved One’s Suicide Grief Support Group — Second Wednesday of each month; Aug. 8, Sept. 12 and Oct. 10. From 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at The Hope and Healing Center, 255 Comet Drive, Centreville. A drop-in group for individuals, 18 and older, dealing with the loss of a loved one from suicide. For more information, contact Rhonda Knotts at 443-262-4109 or rknotts@compassregionalhospice.org, or Wayne Larrimore at 443-262-4108 or wlarrimore@compassregionalhospice.org.

Drug Overdose Grief Support Group — Third Thursday of each month; Aug. 16, Sept. 20 and Oct. 18. From 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at The Hope and Healing Center, 255 Comet Drive, Centreville. A drop-in group for individuals, 18 and older, dealing with the loss of a loved one from drug overdose. For more information, contact Rhonda Knotts at 443-262-4109 or rknotts@compssregionalhospice.org, or Linda Turner at 443-262-4120 or lturner@compassregionalhospice.org.

All Losses Grief Support Group — Fourth Tuesday of each month; Aug. 28, Sept. 25 and Oct. 23. From noon to 1:15 p.m. at the Caroline County Public Library, Federalsburg branch, 123 Morris Ave., Federalsburg. A drop-in group for individuals, 18 and older, who have experienced any type of loss. Please bring a lunch. For more information, contact Wayne Larrimore at 443-262-4108 or wlarrimore@compassregionalhospice.org.