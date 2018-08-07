WC-ALL Showcase and 25th Anniversary Plaque Dedication

by

Fall semester courses and upcoming special events for Washington College Academy of Lifelong Learning will be showcased at 4:00 p.m. on Thursday, August 16 at Hotchkiss Recital Hall in Gibson Center for the Arts on the college campus.

Fall Showcase 2018 is an opportunity for current and potential WC-ALL members to learn about fall semester classes from the instructors as each presents a brief course overview. Twenty-five classes will be offered over the two six-week sessions, running from September 4 – October 12 and October 21 – December 7. There are no classes Labor Day weekend or Thanksgiving week.

This year there will be a Twenty-fifth Anniversary celebration immediately following Showcase. The dedication of a commemorative marker will take place on Hynson Patio. At that time, a bronze plaque featuring a quotation from George Washington’s first State of the Union Address in 1790 will be unveiled and installed on a nearby walkway as a reminder of WC-ALL’s special twenty-five year relationship with the College. The inscription on the plaque reads “…there is nothing which can better deserve your patronage than the promotion of Science and Literature. Knowledge is in every Country the surest basis of public happiness.” After a champagne toast, refreshments will be served in Hynson Lounge and participants will have a chance to chat with instructors to find out more about courses and have questions answered.

Course registration, which runs from August 2 – 21 will take place during the reception. The fall catalog and registration materials are also available online at http://www.washcoll.edu/offices/wc-all/what-were-studying.php/ Showcase and the Dedication Ceremony are free and open to the public and no RSVP is necessary. Please contact 410-778-7221 for more information.