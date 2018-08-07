Adkins Arboretum Graduates Master Naturalist Class

by

In July, Adkins Arboretum graduated its 2018 class of Maryland Master Naturalist interns. Geared toward the study of the coastal plain, the program provides training for volunteers to learn and share knowledge of the natural world in Maryland and engages citizens as stewards of Maryland’s natural ecosystems and resources through science-based education and volunteer service in their communities. The Arboretum offers Master Naturalist training annually in partnership with Pickering Creek Audubon Center and Phillips Wharf Environmental Center.

Pictured are (front row, left to right) Marilyn Reedy, Diane DuBois Mullaly and Joyce Woodford. Back row, left to right, are Samantha Pitts (Pickering Creek program facilitator), June Middleton, Mimi Cozy, Robyn Affron (Adkins program facilitator) and Mark Cozy. Not pictured are Mary Fairbanks, Tom Hylden, Peter Tallie and Blake Steiner.

Individuals accepted into Master Naturalist training receive 60 hours of instruction, including hands-on outdoors experience. All classes are taught by experts in the subject. The curriculum includes sessions on Maryland’s natural history, flora and fauna, principles of ecology, human interaction with the landscape, and teaching and interpretation. Following training, participants serve in their communities as University of Maryland Extension volunteers.

Training sessions for the 2019 Master Naturalist class will be held monthly from October to July. The program fee is $250. For more information or to apply for the Master Naturalist program, contact Robyn Affron at 410-634-2847, ext. 25 or raffron@adkinsarboretum.org, or visit extension.umd.edu/masternaturalist.

Adkins Arboretum is a 400-acre native garden and preserve at the headwaters of the Tuckahoe Creek in Caroline County. Open year round, the Arboretum offers educational programs for all ages about nature and gardening. For more information, visit adkinsarboretum.org or call 410-634-2847, ext. 0.