Spy House of the Week: Swann Point Farm

by

This 177+ acre site on a private and secluded peninsula offers expansive views of its rural surroundings including shoreline on Tavern Creek with easy access to the Chesapeake Bay. The main house is a classic 19th century farmhouse that was completely restored in 1998. An addition at the rear of the house increased the square footage to over 5,550 sf.

I loved the main house with its classic front façade, center gable and a front porch with a hipped roof and decorative brick chimney caps. The house’s white siding and red metal roof in its setting of green grass and fields would inspire any Plein Air painter. The side elevation is equally appealing with a two-story bay window projection. A large deck spanned the length of the addition with a shady area under the second floor porch above.

During the renovation, the original stairwell connecting the three floors and the 100-year old heart pine floors were carefully restored. The addition contained a large roof deck for 360 degree views of the countryside and the Chesapeake Bay. A dramatic pyramid shaped skylight filtered light through the stairwell below. The addition’s main floor open layout of sitting room, sunroom, dining and kitchen area, large windows to bring the sunlight in, water views from the house and its blue and white color scheme were very appealing. The original part of the main house contained the formal living and dining rooms.

Four master suites in the main house, a guest suite over the garage next to the pool, a separate guest house very close to the water and outdoor activities including tennis on the fenced hardtop court, fishing or crabbing from the private pier, launching a boat from the boat lift, floating dock or cement ramp, or paddling in a kayak from the boathouse and exploring the Bay makes this property the perfect retreat for entertaining family and friends

For more information about this property, contact Brent Allen with Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage at 410-263-8686 (o),410-349-7764 (c) or Brent.Allen@cbmove.com, “Equal Housing Opportunity”.