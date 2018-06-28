Spy Minute: After Seven Years, Mainstay is Having Another Party

by

Usually, it’s not really news that some local organization is having a party but when its the Mainstay the Spy sought to investigate the rumor. Of course, one could easily say that almost every night there’s a party at the locally beloved music venue, but truth be told, they haven’t gathered as a group in years; 2011 to be precise.

Group, in this case, means not only people that attend Mainstay concerts but the dozens of board members, volunteers, and staff that make up the Mainstay family. And that number is so big that they can’t even have it at the Mainstay so Washington College’s Hudson Hall, which offers curbside valet service, it the perfect size for guests and the Conservatory Classic Jazz Band, singer Lena Seikaly and host Tom McHugh.

The funds collected that evening also is a driving force. Once again, the Mainstay wants to provide an educational scholarship for a young Kent County promising musician to follow their passion for music when they attend college.

The Spy tracked down Mainstay’s managing director Carol Colgate in downtown Lynch last week to get the lowdown.

The Mainstay, Kent County’s Home of Musical Magic

Saturday, July 14, 2018 6:00 to 10:00

Hodson Hall Commons, Washington College

Tickets can purchased here