Riverfront Concert Series Features Ultrafaux with Danny Knicely July 12

The Baltimore-based musical sensation Ultrafaux, with special guest Danny Knicely, takes the stage at the Riverfront Concert series on Thursday, July 12. Hosted by the Starr Center for the Study of the American Experience at Washington College, the concert is free and open to the public. The program begins at 6:30 p.m.

We invite you to bring friends and family (all ages are welcome), a picnic, and your own chairs or blanket. Or just relax on the lawn of the Custom House (101 S. Water Street, Chestertown) and partake of free lemonade and cookies. Either way, come and enjoy an eclectic mix of bebop, funk, and gypsy folk.

The Starr Center’s riverfront concerts — a summer tradition for the past eight years — present American music in all its breadth and diversity, with performers in a variety of genres from across the region and beyond. As part of each event, Starr Center program manager Michael Buckley, who is also a longtime radio host on WRNR-FM, leads a Q&A with the visiting artists.

Ultrafaux is an acoustic powerhouse of two guitars and upright bass that has thrilled audiences at festivals and concert halls worldwide since the release of its first CD in 2014. The group performs original music inspired by Django Reinhardt, jazz manouche, gypsy folk, swing, funk, blues, and French musette. Lead guitarists Michael Joseph Harris and Sami Arefin trade dazzling leads and harmonize together on rich melodies. A composer and the founding guitarist of Ultrafaux and Hot Club of Baltimore, Harris was named one of the top ten local artists by Baltimore Style magazine.

At this year’s Riverfront Concert Series, Ultrafaux welcomes master mandolinist Danny Knicely. Coming from a family steeped in a bluegrass and mountain music tradition, Knicely has performed on four continents, including U.S. State Department tours in Tunisia, Morocco, and Russia.

Special support for the summer concert series is provided by Yerkes Construction and Washington College Student Events Board. The final event in this year’s Riverfront Concert Series lineup, featuring the popular bluegrass group the High &Wides, will take place Thursday, July 26.

For more information, visit starrcenter.washcoll.edu or contact Michael Buckley, mbuckley3@washcoll.edu, 410-810-7156. In case of rain, the concert will take place in Hynson Pavilion, Wilmer Park.

