Spy House of the Week: Queen Street

This charming farmhouse caught my eye for how the taupe siding and charcoal roofing blended into the surrounding wooded site. The farmhouse was once part of the Barroll Farm and sits high on a hill with views to the Chester River framed by mature magnolia and willow trees. Realtors always advise sellers to dress up their front entrance and this seller heeded that advice. Brick steps led to a porch with turned columns and handrail. Both the front door and the storm doors were painted the same accent red as the shutters. Sidelights and a transom above the front door completed the welcoming entrance.

The front door opened to the living room with windows on three sides for daylight and views to the landscape. The mix of upholstered pieces flanking the fireplace opposite the stair with an open railing created a lovely room. The dining room with its antique pieces was the perfect space for dinner parties. The kitchen with its light-colored finishes was open to a breakfast area with double windows and the antique table was a pleasant contrast to the more modern kitchen cabinets.

The ground floor master suite’s open plan contained a cozy sitting room wrapped with windows on two sides and a wide wall opening to the sleeping area. An alcove off the stair landing to the second floor with a workspace in front of a window with views to the landscape below was a great space for quiet work or study.

My favorite room was accessed by a spiral stair to the third-floor attic. The open room spanned the entire length of the house and I loved the wood floors painted green and the pitched ceiling painted white to reflect the light from the double windows at each side gable walls and dormer windows. Open shelving under the knee walls and window seats all combined to make a great space for myriad uses.

One of the former farm sheds has been reborn to match the exterior look of the main house and would be a great office, studio or workshop.

