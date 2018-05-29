Spy House of the Week: Pentridge Pleaser

by

I have written about several houses in the Pentridge neighborhood and this house caught my eye for its simple exterior telescope- style architecture and monochromatic exterior color scheme. The approach to the house is lined on one side with dense screening of mature trees and the other side opens to a grassy meadow. This serene and private site on the East Fork of Langford Creek was enhanced by the talents of a landscape architect who added areas of indigenous plants and trees. The dock is framed by overhanging branches of trees along the shoreline and the view opposite Langford Creek is pristine and undisturbed. Two decks at each end of the house are great outdoor rooms for relaxing and dining.

The traditional styled exterior belies its contemporary interior. I love stairs as design elements and when you open the front door the stair spills out in two directions from the spacious entrance hall to the interior hall. Stair winders led to the stair landing illuminated by a window to shed light onto the interior hall below. I liked the floor functional definition with brick at the front door as a “walk-off” surface leading to warm hardwood floors throughout the rest of the house.

I loved the varying ceiling planes from the one-story entrance hall and the sitting room with its bulkhead over the fireplace that rose to meet the two-story ceiling of the dining room. My favorite interior was the sitting room with its sensuous red-orange long settee, contemporary glass topped accent tables, patterned rug, mid- century modern club chairs, a Mackintosh side chair, stove-pipe fireplace and colorful art, all framed by walls of white.

I also loved the large dining room with its rear wall of tall windows and large transoms above. The side wall had French doors leading to the deck. The large kitchen had triple windows over the sink for views to the creek and a French door leading to a deck. The warm wood cabinetry and the stainless-steel appliances were accented by black granite countertops. This delightful room would inspire any cook.

The interior hall led to a room that is used as a study. The focal point of the room was the triple end window with tall transoms that created a pitched ceiling. The light blue walls and darker fabrics and rug made a contemplative space for work.

The ground floor master suite had access to the rear deck and I liked how the four-poster bed with its low posts didn’t overwhelm the room. There was also a second master suite on the second floor. The stairs ended at a sitting area overlooking the sitting and dining rooms below. The open slat wood railings maintained the feeling of openness through to the dining room transom windows with views of the surrounding trees.

