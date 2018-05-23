Letter to the Editor: Rotary 2018 Flags for Heroes a Success

by

On behalf of the Chestertown Rotary Club and the Washington College Rotaract Club I thank the individual and corporate sponsors of our 2018 Flags for Heroes project whose support has made it a great success. We hope your readers will take the opportunity to view the display at the intersection of Washington Avenue and Morgnec Road and to reflect upon what Memorial Day is truly about. They should also take a minute to watch this very cool video shot on a crisp spring morning, which features the field of flags and 32 local veterans representing multiple generations whose service has spanned over time from WWII through Korea, Vietnam, and the Cold War, to the more recent conflicts in the Middle East. A poignant display of camaraderie, the common bonds shared that morning amongst the flags were duty, honor, and country. We stand grateful to them, and to all men and women of our armed forces both past and present, for their service to our nation.

A special thank you to Jeff Weber and Steve Payne for producing this short video of this very special moment.

Andrew Meehan, President

Chestertown Rotary Club