Sarah Schut Attains Certified Financial Planner™ Designation

Sarah Schut, CFP®, RICP®, Investment Advisor with Radcliffe Financial in Chestertown, MD has been authorized by the Certified Financial Planner Board of Standards (CFP Board) to use the CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER™ and CFP® certification marks in accordance with CFP Board certification and renewal requirements. Ms. Schut has worked with Radcliffe Financial since 2015, as an investment advisor and specialist in retirement income planning. Schut also holds the Retirement Income Certified Professional® designation, and a Graduate Certificate from Iowa State University in Family Financial Planning.

The CFP® marks identify those individuals who have met the rigorous experience and ethical requirements of the CFP Board, have successfully completed financial planning coursework and have passed the CFP® Certification Examination covering the following areas: the financial planning process, risk management, investments, tax planning and management, retirement and employee benefits, and estate planning. CFP® professionals also agree to meet ongoing continuing education requirements and to uphold CFP Board’s Code of Ethics and Professional Responsibility, Rules of Conduct and Financial Planning Practice Standards.

CFP Board is a nonprofit certification organization with a mission to benefit the public by granting the CFP® certification and upholding it as the recognized standard of excellence for personal financial planning. CFP Board owns the certification marks CFP®, Certified Financial Planner™ and federally registered CFP (with plaque design) and CFP (with flame design) in the U.S., which it awards to individuals who successfully complete initial and ongoing certification requirements. CFP Board currently authorizes more than 80,000 individuals to use these marks in the United States. For more about CFP Board, visit www.CFP.net.

Schut plans to conduct workshops in Chestertown through the summer covering topics on retirement income planning and behavioral finance. Events will be held at The Seed House at 870 High Street in Chestertown. Please, call for dates and information: 410-810-2475.

Schut is an investment advisor representative with Cetera Investment Advisers LLC and a member of Radcliffe Financial, a financial advisory firm associated with Radcliffe Corporate Services, Certified Public Accountants. She offers securities through Cetera Financial Specialists, FINRA / SIPC. For over 15 years, Radcliffe has been providing investment advisory services. Schut can be reached at 870 high Street, Suite 1, Chestertown, MD 21620 or by phone at 410.778.1099. www.radcliffefinancial.com