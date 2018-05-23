Senior Nation: Talbot Community Connections Holds Mid-Shore Senior Summit with Lynn Sanchez as Keynote Speaker

by

Lynn H. Sanchez of Easton, Mental Health Advocate, will be the keynote speaker for the third annual Senior Summit, “Life Reimagined Challenges and Triumphs,” on Thursday, June 7, 2018, from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Talbot Community Center on Route 50 in Easton, MD. This day-long program for seniors, children of seniors, caregivers, professionals and concerned residents will provide presentations and discussions on the issues that seniors face today, including health and wellness, technology, staying active, and transitioning in life. The event, sponsored by Talbot Community Connections (TCC) and the Talbot County Department of Social Services, helps to fund the unmet needs that are fundamental to the safety, security, health and well-being of Talbot County’s children and adults.

Sanchez will present “Wine Isn’t the Only Thing That Improves with Age” – an insightful and light-hearted discussion about our personal aging journey. She states, “We will take a look at the physical and emotional energy needed to transition, into our next phase of life.”

Sanchez, who has worked tirelessly as a mental health advocate on the Shore, attended Florida State University where she completed a bachelor’s degree in Child Development and a Master’s in Education degree in Mental Retardation. She has served on the faculty of Chesapeake College and served as Site Coordinator of Talbot Touchpoints Project & Eldercare Project for the Mental Health Association in Talbot County. Currently, she is Administrative Assistant at the medical office of Robert B. Sanchez and is a Mental Health First Aid Trainer.

The Senior Summit will include workshops on downsizing, flourishing through transitions, self-defense for seniors, senior fitness, and even a virtual dementia tour. In addition to break-out workshops, there will be the opportunity for participants to have lunch and to visit vendor tables to gather additional information on aging issues and services.

Talbot Community Connections (TCC), a nonprofit arm of the Talbot County Department of Social Services, has the mission to raise and distribute funds to help keep families together, support children in foster care, and support the elderly so they can remain independent, safe, and healthy members of our communities.

The cost of the Senior Summit is $15 for the General Public, including seniors, and $85 for Professional Social Work CEUs. A healthy continental breakfast and lunch are included in the registration fee. Pre-registration is required by June 1. For further information, contact Kelley Werner at kelley.werner@maryland.gov or call 410-770-8810 or visit talbotcommunityconnections.org to download a registration form or to purchase tickets online. Registration forms are also available at the front desk at Talbot County Department of Social Services at 301 Bay Street, Unit 5 in Easton.

Platinum sponsors for the 2018 Senior Summit are the Talbot County Department of Social Services, the Talbot County Government, and The Star Democrat. Gold sponors are the Talbot County Health Department, Visiting Nurse Association of Maryland, and University of Maryland Shore Regional Health.