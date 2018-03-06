Spy House of the Week: Belissima Beach House

by

This house’s site, slightly elevated above the beach and framed by a background of mature trees caught my eye. I admired the sustainable design of this 3-1/2 acre site with the elevated walkway to the dock that avoided disturbing the native grasses and plantings. The house’s compact massing, wood siding and metal hipped roofs were very appealing Its southern exposure and seemingly limitless views of the Bay would make this serene setting the perfect get-a-way.

I loved the outdoor rooms of the decks on both floors, especially the ground floor covered deck with its stone fireplace for cozy sunset gatherings by the fire after an afternoon on the beach or sailing the Bay. One could also spend an afternoon sunbathing on the chaise lounges on the dock or gently rocking on the glider under the covered portion of the dock.

The wonderfully eclectic decorating including several figureheads as sculptures and the soft red, green and yellow colors in the walls and furnishings one could sink into for a lazy afternoon would make any guest want to linger. The living, dining and kitchen were open to each other for a truly great room with a large deck directly outside to extend the living space.

Several rooms had pitched ceilings including the spacious master suite with its sleeping and sitting areas including another deck. The iron bed and other antique furnishings created a serene retreat. Two club chairs were strategically placed to take advantage of the Bay views beyond the deck accessed by sliding doors in the corner of the room.

