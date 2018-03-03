Spy Price Points: What $410,000 to $700,000 Buys You in Chestertown

by

This week’s feature is a property listed for $530,000 in Chestertown.

When I designed houses for my first urban revitalization project, the master plan for the historic Mechanicsville neighborhood in Knoxville, TN, was a mix of new houses on a large vacant site and infill on vacant lots in the adjoining historic neighborhood. After the construction of the infill houses was underway, one of my fellow Knox Heritage board members complimented me on the wonderful houses I was renovating. I laughed as I thanked her and explained that knowing the new construction blended seamlessly with its older neighbors was a great compliment for an architect. Today’s featured house caught my eye for the same reason-a great design that takes its inspiration from the historic houses along Queen St.

The proportions of the front elevation, the 2/2 windows, the craftsman shed roof over the front door and the bold red wall color with crisp trim had great appeal. lt is no secret by now that I love porches and this one at the rear is a cozy spot to relax overlooking the fenced back yard. I loved the kitchen with its hardwood floors, white cabinets, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and best of all, a mix of open shelves with upper cabinets. I also liked the Dutch door to the screened porch that lets the cool breezes from the porch into the kitchen. The wide wall opening in the kitchen wall to the dining room and the living/dining room which spans the entire front of the house creates a great open space. The windows in the three exterior walls of the living and dining areas make the space sunny and bright.

The master suite on the main floor and the other bedrooms on the second floor also all had windows on more than one side of the room to continue the sunny and bright feeling throughout the house.

For more information about this property contact Bob Tacher with Coldwell Banker Chesapeake Real Estate Company at 410-778-0330 (o), 443-692-7325 (c) or rtacher@cbchesapeake.com, “Equal Housing Opportunity”.

Jennifer Martella has pursued her dual careers in architecture and real estate since she moved to the Eastern Shore in 2004. Her award winning work has ranged from revitalization projects to a collaboration with the Maya Lin Studio for the Children’s Defense Fund’s corporate retreat in her home state of Tennessee.