Real Estate Price Points: What $701,000 to $1,000,000 Buys You in Chestertown

This week’s feature is a property listed for $735,000 in Chestertown.

I love the tradition of naming one’s house; I christened my modest farmhouse “Maple Leaf Cottage” in deference to the two towering silver maples on my property. The name of today’s feature, “Reed House”, may have been inspired by the shoreline vegetation along its setting on the Sassafras River.

Each elevation of this house had great appeal. The symmetrical front façade with its center door flanked by windows, three second floor windows aligned above and attic with its peaked center gable, decorative window and a dormer window on either side all contribute to Reed House’s charm. The wrap-around porch covers the front and one side of the house for relaxing outside and enjoying the views of the river. There is also another porch on the opposite side.

A long shed dormer and a protruding two-story bay on the rear and side elevations also offer great charm. Large windows on the main floor give the kitchen and informal dining areas views of the river. I could easily imagine being a guest and perching on the window seat under the wide triple windows and conversing with my hosts while dinner was being prepared. The dining room in one corner of the house had bold red walls with crisp white trim, hardwood floors and lovely antique furnishings. The house has been tastefully renovated without compromising its historic charm.

The open attic level is a blank slate and offers great possibilities limited only by one’s imagination. Windows on three sides bring sun in throughout the day. This family has made it a playroom for children of all ages.

Jennifer Martella has pursued her dual careers in architecture and real estate since she moved to the Eastern Shore in 2004. Her award winning work has ranged from revitalization projects to a collaboration with the Maya Lin Studio for the Children’s Defense Fund’s corporate retreat in her home state of Tennessee. Her passion for Italian food, wine and culture led her to Piazza Italian Market where she is the Director of Special Events, including weekly wine tastings and quarterly wine dinners.