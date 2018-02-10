Habitat Price Points: What $410,000 to $700,000 Buys You in Chestertown

by

This week’s feature is a property listed for $449,500 at 25165 Lovers Lane in Chestertown.

Just in time for Valentine’s Day, this custom-built house on Lovers Lane is nestled in a wooded lot with the Chester River close by. The light brown siding and trim and the darker brown roofing of this contemporary styled house blends well into the woods. The long roofs of the “L’ shaped house are broken by hipped roofs at each end and several dormer windows for architectural interest. One dormer window accentuates the front door below with its porch. Several skylights punctuate the roof for more light within.

I loved the openness of the main floor with its tile floor and stained wood ceilings. The stairs lead to a landing that is cut back to create a high ceiling for the dining area to contrast with the flat ceiling over the cozy seating area around the fireplace. Just beyond the living areas was a terrace with a pool.

The spacious master suite was on the main floor. The second floor rooms were all tucked under the roof eaves and I loved the variety of the ceiling planes. The large area contained bedrooms, recreation room with space for a pool table and TV room with built-in shelving made this a great retreat for children or guests.

For more information about this property, contact Grace Crockett with Doug Ashley Realtors LLC at 410-810-0010 (o), 410-708-5615 (c), or crockettgm@ymail.com, “Equal Housing Opportunity”.

Jennifer Martella has pursued her dual careers in architecture and real estate since she moved to the Eastern Shore in 2004. Her award winning work has ranged from revitalization projects to a collaboration with the Maya Lin Studio for the Children’s Defense Fund’s corporate retreat in her home state of Tennessee.