Habitat House of the Week: Wonderful Washington Avenue

One of my favorite travel/humor writers is Bill Bryson. In his book, “The Lost Continent-Travels in Small Town America,” he returns after living in the United Kingdom for many years and sets off in his mother’s car across thirty-eight states to rediscover his native country. One of the towns to capture his interest was Chestertown.

I like to think Bill was charmed by the houses along Washington St. as much as I have been in selecting many of them for “House of the Week”. This house’s street façade has great symmetry with its first floor windows and front door windows aligned with the second floor windows and a single dormer window on each side of the hipped roof. On one side is a two story bay window projection to enhance the dining room and the bedroom above. The rear elevation has appealing architectural character with two screened porches, one off the kitchen for relaxing with that last cup of breakfast coffee and the other a second floor terrific sleeping porch with views to the rear yard.

The spacious entrance hall has an “L” shaped stair with original wood-paneled pocket doors leading to the parlor with a corner fireplace. Another pair of original wood-paneled pocket doors leads to the dining room. I loved the William Morris wallpaper in the entrance hall and the period details throughout the house. I am an avid reader and I especially liked the third floor stair landing with its wall of bookcases and a rocking chair for relaxing reading. I also can’t resist cozy bedrooms tucked under roof eaves and dormer windows as this house has.

