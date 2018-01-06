Habitat Price Points: What $701,000 to $1,000,000 Buys You in Chestertown

by

This week’s feature is a property listed for $995,000 at 14029 Riverview Lane.

The first picture that caught my eye was the sculptural element that I soon realized was a multi-story stair from the house on a bluff high above a sandy private beach on the Sassafras River.

The front elevation with its symmetry of two wings and bay windows flanking the center of the house contrasts with the rear elevation that opens up to the river with a two-story bow window wing, another bay window that echoes the wing on the front elevation, French doors to a deck and large windows.

The main floor bow window is the focal point of the living room and the seating area in front of the fireplace and millwork is oriented to the water view beyond. This cook’s favorite room was the spacious kitchen with the slate blue cabinets, white countertops, warm hardwood flooring and the large bay window. The master bedroom continues the blue and white decorating scheme and is a peaceful retreat with its floor to ceiling bay window with expansive water views.

The deck beyond the kitchen has an awning for shade and I loved the sleek minimalist railing that disappears into the lawn below for an unobstructed view of the water beyond. Any guest would prolong their stay in the spacious lower level with its terrace in the shade of the deck above, two porch swings and the beckoning hammock on the lawn for lazy summer days.

For more information about this property contact Jennifer Mobley with Coldwell Banker Chesapeake Real Estate at 410-778-0330 (o), 443-350-5917 ©, or jmobley@cbchesapeake.com, “Equal Housing Opportunity”.



Jennifer Martella has pursued her dual careers in architecture and real estate since she moved to the Eastern Shore in 2004. Her award winning work has ranged from revitalization projects to a collaboration with the Maya Lin Studio for the Children’s Defense Fund’s corporate retreat in her home state of Tennessee. Her passion for Italian food, wine and culture led her to Piazza Italian Market where she is the Director of Special Events, including weekly wine tastings and quarterly wine dinners.