Habitat Price Points: What $410,000 to $700,000 Buys You in Chestertown

This week’s feature is a property listed for $667,500 at 219 Water Street #3.

With temperatures hovering at a high of 36 over the next week, I look longingly at my screened porch and my furniture covered until spring. The variety of outdoor spaces of this very desirable end unit reminded me that spring will come again. This townhome has it all – front and rear porches on the first floor, a covered deck on the second floor and a deck on the third floor open to the sky.

The vista from the front door ended at the rear of the family/dining area that spanned the width of the unit. The triple windows, French doors to the deck and the side double windows made this a sunny space overlooking the park and the Chester river beyond. The adjacent kitchen with its breakfast bar open to the dining room made this area the heart of the house.

I especially liked the second floor family room next to the covered deck with more seating where one could sit outside and enjoy broad views to the river.

If I were a guest here, I would find it hard to leave the third floor aerie with sloped ceilings tucked under the roof eaves and a private deck for watching activities on the river by day and the stars by night.

For more information about this property contact Mary Fielding with Coldwell Banker Chesapeake Real Estate Company at 410-778-0330 (o), 410-708-4852 © , or mfielding@cbchesapeake.com , “Equal Housing Opportunity”

Jennifer Martella has pursued her dual careers in architecture and real estate since she moved to the Eastern Shore in 2004. Her award winning work has ranged from revitalization projects to a collaboration with the Maya Lin Studio for the Children’s Defense Fund’s corporate retreat in her home state of Tennessee. Her passion for Italian food, wine and culture led her to Piazza Italian Market where she is the Director of Special Events, including weekly wine tastings and quarterly wine dinners.