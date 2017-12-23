Happy Holidays from Habitat

by

After today’s post, I will be taking a few days off to celebrate being with my four siblings for Christmas-it is the first time in five years we have all been together. Habitat will resume with our $400,000-$700,000 Price Point house next Saturday.

When we launched Habitat on August 29th with the charming “Morning Glory” bungalow in Bozman, we hoped that readers would welcome this addition to the Spy. The response from readers has been overwhelming. We are so grateful to the sellers and their agents for inspiring me to write about their special homes. I am especially grateful to readers who have contacted me personally to say how much they enjoy the postings.

Instead of today’s price point, I wanted to feature a home that was decorated for the holidays. Jeff Maguire graciously shared these photographs of his historic house in Chestertown that was on the Christmas house tour. Luckily that was the weekend of the snow so enjoy this Christmas card from all of us at the Spy. In the immortal words of Tiny Tim, “God bless us everyone”.