Spy Habitat Price Points: What $100,000 to $400,000 Buys You in Chestertown

This week’s feature is a property listed for $330,000 at 212 Washington Ave.
Once again I was drawn to another of Washington Aveue’s grand homes and this one also happens to be another American Four-Square, one of my favorite house styles. Its color palette of light yellow siding, crisp white trim, center roof dormer with its decorative window and its inviting front porch that spans across the front of the house all contribute to its great curb appeal.
The depth of the porch creates plenty of space for chairs and rockers to make a charming outdoor room for relaxing. The vintage mail box is right at home on this vintage porch. There is also a deck and trellis at the rear of the house that overlooks the deep back yard. Mature trees frame the property boundaries and gives the house privacy from its neighbors.
Since the front door is at the side and not in the middle of the house, the flow through the interior rooms works well and the rooms are spacious. I liked the entrance hall with its double window and the open stair railings to the second floor. The side wall of the entry has a wide doorway with original pocket doors that is centered on the fireplace in the main parlor beyond. Another wide doorway in the parlor leads to the dining room. The high ceilings, large windows, beautiful hardwood floors and moldings evoke the era in which this grand house was built.
My favorite room was the third floor space tucked into the roof eaves with the Palladian window in the front dormer and windows at the side walls for great bird’s eye vistas of the neighborhood.
For more information about this property, contact Jim Corson with Benson and Mangold at 410-763-7461 (o), 410-310-6275 (c), or jcorson12@mac.com, “Equal Housing Opportunity”
Spy House of the Week is an ongoing series that selects a different home each week. The Spy’s Habitat editor Jennifer Martella makes these selections based exclusively on her experience as a architect.
Jennifer Martella has pursued her dual careers in architecture and real estate since she moved to the Eastern Shore in 2004. Her award winning work has ranged from revitalization projects to a collaboration with the Maya Lin Studio for the Children’s Defense Fund’s corporate retreat in her home state of Tennessee. Her passion for Italian food, wine and culture led her to Piazza Italian Market where she is the Director of Special Events, including weekly wine tastings and quarterly wine dinners.
