Spy Habitat Price Points: What $701,000 to $1,000,000 Buys You in Kent County

by

This week’s feature is a property listed for $949,000 at 107 Bayside Boulevard in Kent County.

This house’s address is aptly named since the access road runs along the edge of the Bay. The house’s architecture responds to its dramatic site with large windows on the front elevation and a sunroom with windows on three sides. With this house’s spectacular views, my favorite rooms were its outdoor ones-the front porch and the upper floor deck above with their panoramic views of the Bay.

The open plan of the main floor connected the first floor spaces very well and I especially liked the kitchen. Its wood floors, white cabinets, island with seating and a dining area with a fireplace created a warm and inviting space.

The living room with its trio of floor to ceiling windows and fireplace was very appealing. I could easily imagine sinking into one of the leather chairs or sofa on a cold winter evening and dozing by the fire.

The master bedroom on the second floor was quite large with room for seating and had direct access to the deck. I also liked how the master bath lavatory cabinet had windows on either side with views to the Bay.

9 0



For more information about this property contact Richard Keaveney with Cross Street Realtors at 410-778-3779 (o), 410-708-6470 (c)or rdkeaveney@gmail.com, “Equal Housing Opportunity.”

Jennifer Martella has pursued her dual careers in architecture and real estate since she moved to the Eastern Shore in 2004. Her award winning work has ranged from revitalization projects to a collaboration with the Maya Lin Studio for the Children’s Defense Fund’s corporate retreat in her home state of Tennessee. Her passion for Italian food, wine and culture led her to Piazza Italian Market where she is the Director of Special Events, including weekly wine tastings and quarterly wine dinners.