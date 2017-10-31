Spy House of the Week: “Wyndrush” in Chestertown

by

At first glance you would think this is another historic property that has been lovingly maintained. In fact, it was built in 1987 and carefully renovated by the contractor Greg North as his own residence.

The architecture and interiors of this special property evoke the best of 18th century design. The exterior has a main entry wing and a stepped down attachment and I liked how each wing had its own symmetry. The entry wing has a five bay porch with three dormer windows above. The smaller wing has two dormer windows that align with the two windows below. The white lap siding, the combination of standing seam and wood shake roofs with copper gutters and the end wall massive red brick chimney with its two-stepped design give the house great architectural character.

The interior is equally impressive with its oak and pine floors, custom period light fixtures, paneled doors, some with forged hardware, trim and moldings and the arched firebox surround in one of the sitting rooms. An 18th century cook would have loved the kitchen with its professional chef’s stainless steel range and hood. This cook also liked the kitchen’s charm with its white cabinets and contrasting countertops, the free-standing island in a slate blue accent color and the decorative wallpaper.

By now it is no secret that I love cozy bedrooms tucked under attic roofs. This house’s bedrooms were centered in the partial height second floor so every bedroom had dormer windows and sloped ceilings to the ceiling joist line. I especially liked the bedroom that had a window in its end wall along with the two dormer windows for extra daylight.

