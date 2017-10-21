Spy Habitat Price Points: What $100,000 to $400,000 Buys You in Chestertown

by

This week’s feature is a property listed for $340,000 at 208 Queen Street in Chestertown.

When I first moved to the Eastern Shore, I noticed a distinctive detail on many farmhouses-the front roof eave was broken by a steeply pitched center gable that contained a decorative attic window.

This house has the same detail that greatly contributes to its curb appeal. I also liked the high crawl space with its openings in the brick exposed foundation wall for venting, the front porch’s “bird’s eye” view of the street from the enticing rocking chairs, the blue siding, contrasting crisp white trim, and the side entry stairs that maximized the seating area on the porch.

The house interior has a single run stair along the side wall so the rest of the interior space is an open plan from the front sitting room through to the large kitchen at the rear of the house. Craftsman cabinets and granite countertops await the next cook. The stair landing is enlarged to create space for homework or home accounting. I loved how the bedroom ceilings were pitched so the attic dormer window became part of the bedroom. The bathroom with its vintage fixtures completed the historic look of this charming urban house.

For more information about this property contact Sarah Dean with Cross Street Realtors at 410-778-3779 (v), 410-708-2528 (c) or sarah@csrealtors.com, “Equal Housing Opportunity”.

Jennifer Martella has pursued her dual careers in architecture and real estate since she moved to the Eastern Shore in 2004. Her award winning work has ranged from revitalization projects to a collaboration with the Maya Lin Studio for the Children’s Defense Fund’s corporate retreat in her home state of Tennessee. Her passion for Italian food, wine and culture led her to Piazza Italian Market where she is the Director of Special Events, including weekly wine tastings and quarterly wine dinners.