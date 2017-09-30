Spy Habitat Price Points: What $410,000 to $700,000 Buys You in Chestertown

by

This week’s feature is a property listed for $537,000 at 109 Queen Street in Chestertown.

The “Banning House”, circa 1760, sits on a corner lot with its distinctive double porches facing Queen Street. The other outdoor space is a rear fenced brick terrace softened with planting beds with access to the detached garage.

The house has been renovated with careful attention to original decorative features such as the corner built-in cabinets in both the living and dining rooms and the Delft tile fireplace surround in the living room.

The large dining room could accommodate family holiday dinners with ease and the kitchen has been completely updated with stainless steel appliances and traditionally styled white cabinets that complement the historic house. A sunroom was added at the rear of the house with skylights so the original rear rooms still have daylight.

For more information about this property contact Lisa Raffetto with Coldwell Banker Chesapeake Real Estate Company at 410-708-0174 or lisar@cbchesapeake.com.

Jennifer Martella has pursued her dual careers in architecture and real estate since she moved to the Eastern Shore in 2004. Her award winning work has ranged from revitalization projects to a collaboration with the Maya Lin Studio for the Children’s Defense Fund’s corporate retreat in her home state of Tennessee. Her passion for Italian food, wine and culture led her to Piazza Italian Market where she is the Director of Special Events, including weekly wine tastings and quarterly wine dinners.