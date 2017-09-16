Spy Habitat Price Points: What Over $1,000,000 Buys You in Chestertown

by

This week’s feature is a property listed for $2,500,000 at 5793 Quaker Neck Landing Rd. in Chestertown.

If you are an outdoor sports enthusiast, the private pier and beach off Jarrett Creek, pool and tennis court of Kent Fields Farm’s 65 acres ( 16.76 wooded) await you. You could also just relax in an Adirondack chair and daydream gazing at the water.

Like many houses in Talbot County, a long entry drive flanked by trees leads to the house which has five bedrooms and 5 baths.

For details about this property contact Jonathan Ginn with Meredith Fine Properties at 410-310-4966 or ginn@goeaston.net



