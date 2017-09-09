Spy Habitat Price Points: What $700,000 to $1,000,000 Buys You in Kent County

by

This week’s feature is a property listed for $995,000 at 6858 Pentridge Lane in Chestertown.

Subdivisions can conjure up negative images of new cookie-cutter houses set on former farmland devoid of trees. This house in the Langford Farm subdivision caught my eye because of its tranquil setting. Mature landscaping gives privacy to the house, decks and pool and frames views beyond to the east fork of the Langford river.

A curved drive leads to this traditional styled house with its central story-and-a half wing flanked by smaller wings to each side. The first floor open plan, master suite on the main floor, and guest bedrooms on the second floor makes this a very liveable house.



For details about this property contact Reetha Arabal at Doug Ashley Realtors at 410-708-2172 or retha@dougashleyrealtors.com