Spy Habitat Price Points: What $700,000 to $1,000,000 Buys You in Kent County

This week’s feature is a property listed for $995,000 at 6858 Pentridge Lane in Chestertown.
Subdivisions can conjure up negative images of new cookie-cutter houses set on former farmland devoid of trees. This house in the Langford Farm subdivision caught my eye because of its tranquil setting. Mature landscaping gives privacy to the house, decks and pool and frames views beyond to the east fork of the Langford river.
A curved drive leads to this traditional styled house with its central story-and-a half wing flanked by smaller wings to each side. The first floor open plan, master suite on the main floor, and guest bedrooms on the second floor makes this a very liveable house.
For details about this property contact Reetha Arabal at Doug Ashley Realtors at 410-708-2172 or retha@dougashleyrealtors.com
The Spy’s Habitat editor Jennifer Martella makes these selections based exclusively on her experience as a architect.
Jennifer Martella has pursued her dual careers in architecture and real estate since she moved to the Eastern Shore in 2004. Her award winning work has ranged from revitalization projects to a collaboration with the Maya Lin Studio for the Children’s Defense Fund’s corporate retreat in her home state of Tennessee. Her passion for Italian food, wine and culture led her to Piazza Italian Market where she is the Director of Special Events, including weekly wine tastings and quarterly wine dinners.
