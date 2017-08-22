Local Leader Gives $1.7 Million for Kent County Scholarships

by

Kent County students can apply for a new scholarship to help pay the cost of tuition at Washington College, thanks to a generous gift of $1.7 million from the late T. Allan Stradley, a former WC student, county native, and successful local businessman. The gift is a bequest from the estate of Stradley, who died in 2000.

The funds will establish an endowment at the college in Stradley’s name for Kent County student scholarships, to be awarded annually on the basis of academic promise and financial need. The first scholarship will be awarded this fall for the 2017-18 academic year.

“As a lifelong member of this rural community who served it in so many significant ways, T. Allan Stradley understood well the economic challenges that face many young people and their families,” said college trustee Ann Horner ’80, who serves as co-chair of the Forge A Legacy comprehensive campaign. “By providing a scholarship for Kent County students to achieve a well-rounded, liberal arts–based education at Washington College, he is ensuring that these students will have the opportunity they deserve to pursue their passions and realize their full potential.”

Stradley attended Washington College for two years before transferring in 1930. He remained a strong supporter of the college, contributing to the Washington Fund and Hodson Hall improvements, and volunteering on the committee of the college’s 1984 Community Campaign. He was a member of the 1782 Society, the college’s leadership giving circle, from as early as 1993. He also was a fan of the lacrosse team, often traveling with his wife, Andretta, to away games.

Stradley served on the advisory committee to the Agriculture Department of the University of Maryland. He was a former president of the Maryland State Farm Bureau for two years, and served as president of the Kent County Farm Bureau for eight years. He was a former member of the advisory board of the Chestertown branch of Signet Bank and former chair of economic development for Kent County. He served for 20 years on the board of Kent and Queen Anne’s Hospital, Chestertown, and as board chair for two years.

College officials recognize Stradley as someone who cared deeply about keeping a college education affordable for future students. “Mr. Stradley clearly had a vision for the impact of a Washington College education on the futures of Kent County students, and we are deeply grateful for his generosity,” Horner says. “These local students—their achievements and realized dreams—will be his legacy and would surely make him proud.”