$75,000 Gift to Radcliffe Creek School

CHESTERTOWN, MD – Radcliffe Creek School is pleased to announce that it has received a $75,000 gift from the Middendorf Foundation, Inc. for the School’s scholarship endowment.

“Middendorf Foundation is one of the original founding supporters of the work at Radcliffe Creek School, and as the Board of Trustees continues to evaluate ways of securing the future of the school, this generous contribution aligns perfectly with these discussions and establishes the cornerstone for future development opportunities,” said Radcliffe Creek’s Board President, Susan Newton-Rhodes. “The school is incredibly grateful for this contribution and its long-term partnership with the Middendorf Foundation.”

Radcliffe Creek’s endowment is currently managed by Mid-Shore Community Foundation in Easton, MD

“With Radcliffe’s Strategic Plan in its final stages and as we continue to move our thoughts to securing the future of the school, I am excited to once again partner with the Middendorf Foundation for the benefit of the school’s scholarship endowment, which is critical to the support of children who otherwise would be unable to utilize our services,” Radcliffe Creek’s Director, Molly Judge, said. “The Radcliffe Way certainly embraces the understanding that learning differences do not discriminate due to socio-economic status and therefore focusing on endowment funding is essential to the long-term sustainability of the school and its mission.”

The Middendorf Foundation is based in Baltimore, MD. Guided by the philanthropic ideals of its founders, J. William, Jr. and Alice Carter Middendorf, the foundation has long supported institutions and projects within the following areas of interest to Maryland citizens: culture, education, the environment, health care, historic preservation, and social services. The Trustees today continue to focus on these objectives.

“The Middendorf Foundation was pleased to present this gift to Radcliffe Creek School as an investment in its future,” Laura Holter, Middendorf’s Executive Director, said. “Radcliffe Creek is an incredibly unique school that truly believes in the success of each student. The impact of a school like Radcliffe is invaluable to the Eastern Shore community and beyond, and we are proud to support its mission.”

Radcliffe Creek School is an independent day school with the mission of empowering children in a dynamic environment that celebrates unique learning. For more information about Radcliffe Creek or Little Creek, the school’s preschool, which includes programs for children from infancy through pre-kindergarten, please call 410-778-8150 or visit the school’s website.